Shangri-La Asia (OTC:SHALY), Dividends

Shangri-La Asia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shangri-La Asia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Shangri-La Asia. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on October 15, 2018.
