Shangri-La Asia
(OTCPK:SHALF)
0.7152
00
Last update: 12:29PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.7 - 0.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.6B
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Shangri-La Asia (OTC:SHALF), Dividends

Shangri-La Asia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shangri-La Asia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 23, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shangri-La Asia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shangri-La Asia.

Q
What date did I need to own Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shangri-La Asia.

Q
How much per share is the next Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) will be on May 23, 2003 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shangri-La Asia (OTCPK:SHALF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shangri-La Asia.

