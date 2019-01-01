Shangri-La Asia (OTC:SHALF), Dividends

Shangri-La Asia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shangri-La Asia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Shangri-La Asia.
There are no upcoming dividends for Shangri-La Asia.
The next dividend for Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) will be on May 23, 2003 and will be $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Shangri-La Asia.
Browse dividends on all stocks.