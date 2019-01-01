QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Co is a special purpose acquisition company that intends to initially focus our search on identifying a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SCP & CO Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCP & CO Healthcare (SHACW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCP & CO Healthcare (NASDAQ: SHACW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SCP & CO Healthcare's (SHACW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SCP & CO Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for SCP & CO Healthcare (SHACW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SCP & CO Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for SCP & CO Healthcare (SHACW)?

A

The stock price for SCP & CO Healthcare (NASDAQ: SHACW) is $0.2999 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SCP & CO Healthcare (SHACW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SCP & CO Healthcare.

Q

When is SCP & CO Healthcare (NASDAQ:SHACW) reporting earnings?

A

SCP & CO Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SCP & CO Healthcare (SHACW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCP & CO Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does SCP & CO Healthcare (SHACW) operate in?

A

SCP & CO Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.