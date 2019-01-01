Shaftesbury (OTC:SHABF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shaftesbury
Shaftesbury Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Shaftesbury (OTCPK: SHABF) was reported by Jefferies on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SHABF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shaftesbury (OTCPK: SHABF) was provided by Jefferies, and Shaftesbury downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shaftesbury, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shaftesbury was filed on April 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shaftesbury (SHABF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Shaftesbury (SHABF) is trading at is $7.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
