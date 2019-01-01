Shaftesbury PLC is a London-based real estate investment trust that focuses on investment in commercial properties. The company's portfolio consists of restaurants, cafes, leisure venues, shops, offices, and residential buildings. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the rents of restaurants, cafes, leisure venues, and shops. Shaftsbury's properties are mostly located in the centre of London's West End areas, which include Carnaby Street, Covent Garden, Chinatown, Soho, and Charlotte Street.