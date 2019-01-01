QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 6:16AM
Shaftesbury PLC is a London-based real estate investment trust that focuses on investment in commercial properties. The company's portfolio consists of restaurants, cafes, leisure venues, shops, offices, and residential buildings. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the rents of restaurants, cafes, leisure venues, and shops. Shaftsbury's properties are mostly located in the centre of London's West End areas, which include Carnaby Street, Covent Garden, Chinatown, Soho, and Charlotte Street.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shaftesbury Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shaftesbury (SHABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shaftesbury (OTCPK: SHABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shaftesbury's (SHABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shaftesbury.

Q

What is the target price for Shaftesbury (SHABF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shaftesbury (OTCPK: SHABF) was reported by Jefferies on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SHABF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shaftesbury (SHABF)?

A

The stock price for Shaftesbury (OTCPK: SHABF) is $8.3 last updated Mon May 24 2021 17:07:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shaftesbury (SHABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shaftesbury.

Q

When is Shaftesbury (OTCPK:SHABF) reporting earnings?

A

Shaftesbury does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shaftesbury (SHABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shaftesbury.

Q

What sector and industry does Shaftesbury (SHABF) operate in?

A

Shaftesbury is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.