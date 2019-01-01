QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Saguaro Holdings Corp is engaged in diverse business. The company's portfolio includes Saguaro Oil and Gas Recovery division which is engaged in the business of oil and gas discovery, remediation and treatment, Companion Health Technologies division develops a software platform that assists the elderly, caregivers and healthcare professionals to mitigate health care costs, Outdoorsman Sporting Goods division provides an online e-commerce retailer of sporting goods with a store on Amazon and distribution on EBAY and several other websites, and Sullivan Project division.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Saguaro Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saguaro Holdings (SGUJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saguaro Holdings (OTCEM: SGUJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saguaro Holdings's (SGUJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saguaro Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Saguaro Holdings (SGUJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saguaro Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Saguaro Holdings (SGUJ)?

A

The stock price for Saguaro Holdings (OTCEM: SGUJ) is $0.0301 last updated Thu Aug 26 2021 16:52:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saguaro Holdings (SGUJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Saguaro Holdings.

Q

When is Saguaro Holdings (OTCEM:SGUJ) reporting earnings?

A

Saguaro Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saguaro Holdings (SGUJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saguaro Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Saguaro Holdings (SGUJ) operate in?

A

Saguaro Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.