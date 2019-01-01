Saguaro Holdings Corp is engaged in diverse business. The company's portfolio includes Saguaro Oil and Gas Recovery division which is engaged in the business of oil and gas discovery, remediation and treatment, Companion Health Technologies division develops a software platform that assists the elderly, caregivers and healthcare professionals to mitigate health care costs, Outdoorsman Sporting Goods division provides an online e-commerce retailer of sporting goods with a store on Amazon and distribution on EBAY and several other websites, and Sullivan Project division.