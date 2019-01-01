QQQ
Range
2.75 - 4.55
Vol / Avg.
57.1K/30.7K
Div / Yield
0.1/2.25%
52 Wk
2.75 - 6.45
Mkt Cap
15.1B
Payout Ratio
5.69
Open
2.75
P/E
2.94
EPS
50.27
Shares
3.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Surgutneftegas PJSC or simply Surgutneftegas, is a Russian-based integrated oil and gas company. The company's operations include exploration, production, refinement, and sales of oil and gas. Upstream, it produces oil and gas from fields concentrated in Eastern and Western Serbia. Much of its upstream revenue comes from exporting crude oil. Downstream, Surgutneftegas refines, markets, distributes and sells refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel fuels. Included in its distribution network are oil storage depots, tanker trucks, and filling stations. Similar to its upstream operations, the majority of downstream revenue comes from exporting refined oil products.

Surgutneftegas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surgutneftegas (SGTZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surgutneftegas (OTCPK: SGTZY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surgutneftegas's (SGTZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surgutneftegas.

Q

What is the target price for Surgutneftegas (SGTZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surgutneftegas

Q

Current Stock Price for Surgutneftegas (SGTZY)?

A

The stock price for Surgutneftegas (OTCPK: SGTZY) is $4.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surgutneftegas (SGTZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 17, 2020.

Q

When is Surgutneftegas (OTCPK:SGTZY) reporting earnings?

A

Surgutneftegas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surgutneftegas (SGTZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surgutneftegas.

Q

What sector and industry does Surgutneftegas (SGTZY) operate in?

A

Surgutneftegas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.