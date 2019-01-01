Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$3.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.2M
Earnings History
Sigilon Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) reporting earnings?
Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sigilon Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SGTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
