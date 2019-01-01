Soligen Technologies (OTC:SGTN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Soligen Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Soligen Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Soligen Technologies (OTCEM:SGTN) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Soligen Technologies
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Soligen Technologies (OTCEM:SGTN)?
There are no earnings for Soligen Technologies
What were Soligen Technologies’s (OTCEM:SGTN) revenues?
There are no earnings for Soligen Technologies
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.