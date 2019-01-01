ñol

Soligen Technologies
(OTCEM:SGTN)
~0
00
Last update: 10:42AM
15 minutes delayed

Soligen Technologies (OTC:SGTN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Soligen Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$1.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Soligen Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Soligen Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Soligen Technologies (OTCEM:SGTN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Soligen Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Soligen Technologies (OTCEM:SGTN)?
A

There are no earnings for Soligen Technologies

Q
What were Soligen Technologies’s (OTCEM:SGTN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Soligen Technologies

