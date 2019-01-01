ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
SGS
(OTCPK:SGSOY)
24.54
0.41[1.70%]
Last update: 3:07PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low24.12 - 24.63
52 Week High/Low23.68 - 33.82
Open / Close24.21 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 749.2M
Vol / Avg.63.4K / 57.7K
Mkt Cap18.4B
P/E28.27
50d Avg. Price26.12
Div / Yield0.86/3.58%
Payout Ratio98.03
EPS-
Total Float-

SGS (OTC:SGSOY), Dividends

SGS issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SGS generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.6766

Last Dividend

Mar 17, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

SGS Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SGS (SGSOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SGS. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.68 on April 2, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own SGS (SGSOY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SGS (SGSOY). The last dividend payout was on April 2, 2015 and was $0.68

Q
How much per share is the next SGS (SGSOY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SGS (SGSOY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.68 on April 2, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for SGS (OTCPK:SGSOY)?
A

SGS has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for SGS (SGSOY) was $0.68 and was paid out next on April 2, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.