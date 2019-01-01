QQQ
Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (SGRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: SGRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares's (SGRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (SGRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (SGRNF)?

A

The stock price for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: SGRNF) is $0.55 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 19:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (SGRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.

Q

When is Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC:SGRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (SGRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (SGRNF) operate in?

A

Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.