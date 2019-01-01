|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: SGRNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.
There is no analysis for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares
The stock price for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares (OTC: SGRNF) is $0.55 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 19:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.
Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares.
Northwest Copper Corp Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.