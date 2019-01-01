Sage Group (OTC:SGPYY), Dividends

ñol

Sage Group
(OTCPK:SGPYY)
33.27
0.67[2.06%]
Last update: 2:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low32.55 - 33.63
52 Week High/Low31.88 - 47.89
Open / Close33.1 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 254.7M
Vol / Avg.27.1K / 26.1K
Mkt Cap8.5B
P/E23.38
50d Avg. Price35.82
Div / Yield0.94/2.88%
Payout Ratio63.94
EPS-
Total Float-

Last Dividend

Feb 15, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Sage Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sage Group (SGPYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sage Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Sage Group (SGPYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sage Group (SGPYY). The last dividend payout was on March 22, 2013 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next Sage Group (SGPYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sage Group (SGPYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on March 22, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sage Group (OTCPK:SGPYY)?
A

The most current yield for Sage Group (SGPYY) is 0.00% and is payable next on February 8, 2007

