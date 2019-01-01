Singapore Press Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based media organization that operates newspapers, magazines, websites, and television stations across Asia. The company operates over 15 different newspapers, including The Straits Times and Business Times in Singapore. It also produces more than 100 magazine titles in Singapore, ranging from technology and business to lifestyle and entertainment themes. While the largest revenue driver is its media business, Singapore Press Holdings also invests in real estate through various holdings and REIT offerings across Singapore and surrounding countries.