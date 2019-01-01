QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.03/1.80%
52 Wk
1.07 - 1.7
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
33.33
Open
-
P/E
18.73
EPS
0.02
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Singapore Press Holdings Ltd is a Singapore-based media organization that operates newspapers, magazines, websites, and television stations across Asia. The company operates over 15 different newspapers, including The Straits Times and Business Times in Singapore. It also produces more than 100 magazine titles in Singapore, ranging from technology and business to lifestyle and entertainment themes. While the largest revenue driver is its media business, Singapore Press Holdings also invests in real estate through various holdings and REIT offerings across Singapore and surrounding countries.

Singapore Press Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Press Hldgs (SGPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Press Hldgs (OTCPK: SGPRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Singapore Press Hldgs's (SGPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Press Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Press Hldgs (SGPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Press Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Press Hldgs (SGPRF)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Press Hldgs (OTCPK: SGPRF) is $1.67 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Press Hldgs (SGPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Press Hldgs.

Q

When is Singapore Press Hldgs (OTCPK:SGPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Press Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singapore Press Hldgs (SGPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Press Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Press Hldgs (SGPRF) operate in?

A

Singapore Press Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.