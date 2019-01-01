Signal Gold (OTC:SGNLF), Quotes and News Summary

Signal Gold Inc is gold mining, development, and exploration company focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility, and deep-water port, as well as 15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past-producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an ongoing Feasibility Study.