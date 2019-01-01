QQQ
Signal Gold
(OTCQX:SGNLF)
0.389
00
At close: May 17
15 minutes delayed
Signal Gold (OTC:SGNLF), Quotes and News Summary

Signal Gold (OTC: SGNLF)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.39 - 0.42
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 181.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 40.7K
Mkt Cap70.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-
Signal Gold Inc is gold mining, development, and exploration company focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility, and deep-water port, as well as 15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past-producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an ongoing Feasibility Study.
Read More

Signal Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Signal Gold (SGNLF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Signal Gold (OTCQX: SGNLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Signal Gold's (SGNLF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Signal Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Signal Gold (SGNLF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Signal Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Signal Gold (SGNLF)?
A

The stock price for Signal Gold (OTCQX: SGNLF) is $0.389 last updated May 17, 2022, 7:54 PM UTC.

Q
Does Signal Gold (SGNLF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signal Gold.

Q
When is Signal Gold (OTCQX:SGNLF) reporting earnings?
A

Signal Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Signal Gold (SGNLF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Signal Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Signal Gold (SGNLF) operate in?
A

Signal Gold is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.