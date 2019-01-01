Sagimet Biosciences Stock (NASDAQ:SGMT) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

|Open7.090
|Close8.180
|Vol / Avg.101.196K / 165.576K
|Mkt Cap187.122M
|Day Range7.010 - 8.740
|52 Wk Range6.540 - 18.330
The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for Sagimet Biosciences. Sagimet Biosciences issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sagimet Biosciences.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sagimet Biosciences.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sagimet Biosciences.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sagimet Biosciences.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Sagimet Biosciences.
There are no upcoming dividends announced for Sagimet Biosciences.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.
