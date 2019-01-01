ñol

Sigmatron International
(NASDAQ:SGMA)
7.1901
0.1701[2.42%]
Day High/Low6.96 - 7.31
52 Week High/Low4.64 - 17.3
Open / Close7 / -
Float / Outstanding5.8M / 6M
Vol / Avg.16.6K / 86.9K
Mkt Cap43.3M
P/E3
50d Avg. Price6.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.58
Total Float5.8M

Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA), Key Statistics

Sigmatron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
110.1M
Trailing P/E
3
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.09
Price / Book (mrq)
0.49
Price / EBITDA
1.38
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.67
Earnings Yield
33.33%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.71
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.46
Tangible Book value per share
10.38
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
192.5M
Total Assets
279.6M
Total Liabilities
192.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
13.26%
Net Margin
-2.91%
EBIT Margin
-1.71%
EBITDA Margin
0.03%
Operating Margin
4.98%