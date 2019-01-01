ñol

Food & Life Companies
(OTCPK:SGLOF)
62.61
00
Last update: 11:13AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low40.81 - 40.81
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 115.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap7.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS19.02
Total Float-

Food & Life Companies (OTC:SGLOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Food & Life Companies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$68.7B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Food & Life Companies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Food & Life Companies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Food & Life Companies (OTCPK:SGLOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Food & Life Companies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Food & Life Companies (OTCPK:SGLOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Food & Life Companies

Q
What were Food & Life Companies’s (OTCPK:SGLOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Food & Life Companies

