There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
SurgLine International Inc provides medical and surgical products at discount prices. The company mainly offers Spine products, Trauma products, endoscope products, and Medical Disposables. Spine line products include: pedicle screws, plates, rods, hooks, cages and biologics. Trauma products include: surgical instruments and surgical sets for hand, foot, hips, small fragment and more. Endoscope products include a Range of Endoscopes. Medical Disposables include: Single use surgical supplies, and medical disposables.

Analyst Ratings

SurgLine International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SurgLine International (SGLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SurgLine International (OTCEM: SGLN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SurgLine International's (SGLN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SurgLine International.

Q

What is the target price for SurgLine International (SGLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SurgLine International

Q

Current Stock Price for SurgLine International (SGLN)?

A

The stock price for SurgLine International (OTCEM: SGLN) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 17:47:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SurgLine International (SGLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SurgLine International.

Q

When is SurgLine International (OTCEM:SGLN) reporting earnings?

A

SurgLine International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SurgLine International (SGLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SurgLine International.

Q

What sector and industry does SurgLine International (SGLN) operate in?

A

SurgLine International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.