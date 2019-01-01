SurgLine International Inc provides medical and surgical products at discount prices. The company mainly offers Spine products, Trauma products, endoscope products, and Medical Disposables. Spine line products include: pedicle screws, plates, rods, hooks, cages and biologics. Trauma products include: surgical instruments and surgical sets for hand, foot, hips, small fragment and more. Endoscope products include a Range of Endoscopes. Medical Disposables include: Single use surgical supplies, and medical disposables.