Shionogi
(OTCPK:SGIOF)
52.208
-0.092[-0.18%]
Last update: 2:21PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low51.03 - 52.21
52 Week High/Low49.04 - 75.73
Open / Close51.04 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 301.5M
Vol / Avg.4.5K / 2.7K
Mkt Cap15.7B
P/E21.5
50d Avg. Price56.27
Div / Yield0.92/1.76%
Payout Ratio34.74
EPS59.27
Total Float-

Shionogi (OTC:SGIOF), Key Statistics

Shionogi (OTC: SGIOF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.7B
Trailing P/E
21.5
Forward P/E
17.06
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.5
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.9
Price / Book (mrq)
2.25
Price / EBITDA
17.68
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.22
Earnings Yield
4.62%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.41
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
23.05
Tangible Book value per share
20.79
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
126.6B
Total Assets
1T
Total Liabilities
126.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.51
Gross Margin
82.74%
Net Margin
23.97%
EBIT Margin
32.78%
EBITDA Margin
38.39%
Operating Margin
23.82%