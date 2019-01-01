ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Strategic Realty Trust
(OTCPK:SGIC)
1.30
00
Last update: 9:37AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.28 - 1.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10.7M / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap14M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float-

Strategic Realty Trust (OTC:SGIC), Dividends

Strategic Realty Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Strategic Realty Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Strategic Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Realty Trust.

Q
What date did I need to own Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Realty Trust.

Q
How much per share is the next Strategic Realty Trust (SGIC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Realty Trust.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Strategic Realty Trust (OTCPK:SGIC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Realty Trust.

Browse dividends on all stocks.