QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
SG Holdings Co
(OTCPK:SGHHF)
17.9858
00
Last update: 10:39AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low17.99 - 26.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 635.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.8K
Mkt Cap11.4B
P/E16.02
50d Avg. Price17.99
Div / Yield0.41/2.27%
Payout Ratio23.69
EPS63.22
Total Float-

SG Holdings Co (OTC:SGHHF), Key Statistics

SG Holdings Co (OTC: SGHHF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.6B
Trailing P/E
16.02
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.21
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.98
Price / Book (mrq)
3.15
Price / EBITDA
11.02
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.18
Earnings Yield
6.2%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
5.67
Tangible Book value per share
5.35
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
451B
Total Assets
926.5B
Total Liabilities
451B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.55
Gross Margin
16.1%
Net Margin
9.11%
EBIT Margin
13.44%
EBITDA Margin
13.44%
Operating Margin
12.7%