Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Signify Health
The latest price target for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) was reported by Baird on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting SGFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.12% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) was provided by Baird, and Signify Health upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Signify Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Signify Health was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Signify Health (SGFY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $19.00 to $16.00. The current price Signify Health (SGFY) is trading at is $13.21, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
