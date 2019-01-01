SOLON (OTC:SGFRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$108.3M
Earnings History
No Data
SOLON Questions & Answers
When is SOLON (OTCGM:SGFRF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for SOLON
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SOLON (OTCGM:SGFRF)?
There are no earnings for SOLON
What were SOLON’s (OTCGM:SGFRF) revenues?
There are no earnings for SOLON
