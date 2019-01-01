QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
SOLON SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of solar modules and supplier of solar system technology. It produces and distributes solar modules, as well monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar cells to wholesalers and installers. It focuses on the construction of turnkey solar power plants on rooftops and on open fields, as well as the distribution of systems to project developers and utility companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SOLON Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SOLON (SGFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SOLON (OTCGM: SGFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SOLON's (SGFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SOLON.

Q

What is the target price for SOLON (SGFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SOLON

Q

Current Stock Price for SOLON (SGFRF)?

A

The stock price for SOLON (OTCGM: SGFRF) is $0.006 last updated Wed May 26 2021 18:27:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SOLON (SGFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOLON.

Q

When is SOLON (OTCGM:SGFRF) reporting earnings?

A

SOLON does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SOLON (SGFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SOLON.

Q

What sector and industry does SOLON (SGFRF) operate in?

A

SOLON is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.