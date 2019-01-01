ñol

Siegfried Holding
(OTCGM:SGFEF)
730.00
00
Last update: 2:15PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low730 - 916.23
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E31.76
50d Avg. Price794.63
Div / Yield3.43/0.47%
Payout Ratio13.62
EPS-
Total Float-

Siegfried Holding (OTC:SGFEF), Key Statistics

Siegfried Holding (OTC: SGFEF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
2.7B
Trailing P/E
31.76
Forward P/E
25.58
PE Ratio (TTM)
31.87
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.67
Price / Book (mrq)
4.28
Price / EBITDA
13.8
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.21
Earnings Yield
3.14%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.06
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
170.3
Tangible Book value per share
168.58
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
980.9M
Total Assets
1.7B
Total Liabilities
980.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -