QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
7.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
484.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sacgasco Ltd is an Australia based company primarily involved in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas and petroleum projects. It operates in the operating segment of Oil and gas exploration and appraisal. The company is appraising, developing and producing clean natural gas in the Sacramento Basin, onshore California. The project of the company are Dempsey Project, Alvares Project, Malton Project, Dutch Slough Gas Project and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sacgasco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sacgasco (SGCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sacgasco (OTCQB: SGCSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sacgasco's (SGCSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sacgasco.

Q

What is the target price for Sacgasco (SGCSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sacgasco

Q

Current Stock Price for Sacgasco (SGCSF)?

A

The stock price for Sacgasco (OTCQB: SGCSF) is $0.0162 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 20:50:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sacgasco (SGCSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sacgasco.

Q

When is Sacgasco (OTCQB:SGCSF) reporting earnings?

A

Sacgasco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sacgasco (SGCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sacgasco.

Q

What sector and industry does Sacgasco (SGCSF) operate in?

A

Sacgasco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.