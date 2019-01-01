QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grand China Energy Group Ltd through its subsidiary provides mining related services to coal businesses in People's Republic of China (PRC). The company is also looking for potential coal mining entities, properties and assets for acquisition in China and internationally. It also works on operations located in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Grand China Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grand China Energy Group (SGBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grand China Energy Group (OTCEM: SGBH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grand China Energy Group's (SGBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grand China Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Grand China Energy Group (SGBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grand China Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Grand China Energy Group (SGBH)?

A

The stock price for Grand China Energy Group (OTCEM: SGBH) is $0.0051 last updated Tue Jul 20 2021 15:44:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grand China Energy Group (SGBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grand China Energy Group.

Q

When is Grand China Energy Group (OTCEM:SGBH) reporting earnings?

A

Grand China Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grand China Energy Group (SGBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grand China Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Grand China Energy Group (SGBH) operate in?

A

Grand China Energy Group is in the sector and industry.