QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sega Sammy Holdings
(OTCPK:SGAMY)
4.44
00
Last update: 3:37PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.96 - 4.79
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 882.7M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.8K
Mkt Cap3.9B
P/E14.46
50d Avg. Price4.44
Div / Yield0.09/2.01%
Payout Ratio25.33
EPS18.58
Total Float-

Sega Sammy Holdings (OTC:SGAMY), Dividends

Sega Sammy Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sega Sammy Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sega Sammy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sega Sammy Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY). The last dividend payout was on June 15, 2009 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 15, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sega Sammy Holdings (OTCPK:SGAMY)?
A

The most current yield for Sega Sammy Holdings (SGAMY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 15, 2009

