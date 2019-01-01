ñol

Saga Communications
(NASDAQ:SGA)
22.67
-0.15[-0.66%]
Last update: 9:30AM
Day High/Low22.67 - 22.67
52 Week High/Low20.2 - 27.49
Open / Close22.67 / -
Float / Outstanding2.6M / 6.1M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 6.1K
Mkt Cap137.2M
P/E11.89
50d Avg. Price22.89
Div / Yield0.64/2.80%
Payout Ratio33.33
EPS0.2
Total Float2.6M

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA), Key Statistics

Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
85.9M
Trailing P/E
11.89
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.89
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.22
Price / Book (mrq)
0.7
Price / EBITDA
8.32
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.29
Earnings Yield
8.41%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.02
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
32.67
Tangible Book value per share
12.88
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
47.3M
Total Assets
245.1M
Total Liabilities
47.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.59
Gross Margin
17.62%
Net Margin
4.74%
EBIT Margin
6.87%
EBITDA Margin
6.87%
Operating Margin
6.85%