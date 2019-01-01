QQQ
Safestyle UK PLC is the market leaders in the UK replacement windows and doors segment. The company manufactures and installs domestic, double-glazed replacement windows and doors under its EcoDiamond brand. EcoDiamond offers a diverse range of design and material types in its doors and windows. Thermal efficiency and safety form the pivotal features around which Safestyle positions its products.

Safestyle UK Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safestyle UK (SFYLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safestyle UK (OTCPK: SFYLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safestyle UK's (SFYLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Safestyle UK.

Q

What is the target price for Safestyle UK (SFYLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Safestyle UK

Q

Current Stock Price for Safestyle UK (SFYLF)?

A

The stock price for Safestyle UK (OTCPK: SFYLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safestyle UK (SFYLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safestyle UK.

Q

When is Safestyle UK (OTCPK:SFYLF) reporting earnings?

A

Safestyle UK does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Safestyle UK (SFYLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safestyle UK.

Q

What sector and industry does Safestyle UK (SFYLF) operate in?

A

Safestyle UK is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.