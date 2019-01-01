AS SAF Tehnika and its subsidiaries are engaged in design, production and distribution of microwave radio data transmission equipment thus offering an alternative to cable channels. The company offers products to mobile network operators, data service providers such as Internet service providers and telecommunications companies, as well as state institutions and private companies. The company also sells antennas, cables, OEM products, and other accessories purchased from other suppliers, as another structural unit. It sells its product in North and South America, Europe, CIS, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, of which key sales revenue is generated from in North and South America.