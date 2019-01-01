Softcat PLC is a UK-based information technology infrastructure and service provider. It offers software licensing, workplace technology, networking and security, and cloud and data center solutions to the corporates, public sector organizations and small to medium-sized business segment, of which small to medium-sized business segment is the major business provider to the company. The entity earns revenue from offering products like software, hardware, and services, as well as the sale of the company's own services, of which majority of the revenue is derived from offering software products.