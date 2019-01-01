ñol

SoftBank Group
(OTCPK:SFTBY)
20.61
0.43[2.13%]
Day High/Low20.31 - 20.65
52 Week High/Low16.78 - 37.87
Open / Close20.31 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.139.8K / 596.4K
Mkt Cap67.2B
P/E4.44
50d Avg. Price20.98
Div / Yield0.2/0.97%
Payout Ratio3.74
EPS6.04
Total Float-

SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBY), Key Statistics

SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
191.8B
Trailing P/E
4.44
Forward P/E
7.09
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
0.45
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.48
Price / Book (mrq)
0.76
Price / EBITDA
1.88
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.18
Earnings Yield
22.36%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.63
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
26.47
Tangible Book value per share
9.5
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
35.4T
Total Assets
48.2T
Total Liabilities
35.4T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.98
Gross Margin
52.71%
Net Margin
1.82%
EBIT Margin
17.84%
EBITDA Margin
31.03%
Operating Margin
11.22%