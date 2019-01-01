Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) was reported by Benchmark on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SFT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ: SFT) was provided by Benchmark, and Shift Technologies downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Shift Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Shift Technologies was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Shift Technologies (SFT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Shift Technologies (SFT) is trading at is $1.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.