QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
37.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SFS Group AG is a company, which is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of fastening systems and precision formed components under the SFS intec, Unisteel and Tegra Medical brands. It serves customers from diverse industries such as automotive, construction, aircraft, electronics, and transportation. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Components, Fastening Systems, and Distribution and Logistics. The business of the group can be seen across the region of North America, Europe, and Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SFS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SFS Group (SFSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SFS Group (OTCGM: SFSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SFS Group's (SFSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SFS Group.

Q

What is the target price for SFS Group (SFSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SFS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SFS Group (SFSLF)?

A

The stock price for SFS Group (OTCGM: SFSLF) is $114.7992 last updated Fri Nov 20 2020 16:44:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SFS Group (SFSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SFS Group.

Q

When is SFS Group (OTCGM:SFSLF) reporting earnings?

A

SFS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SFS Group (SFSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SFS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SFS Group (SFSLF) operate in?

A

SFS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.