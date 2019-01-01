SFS Group AG is a company, which is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of fastening systems and precision formed components under the SFS intec, Unisteel and Tegra Medical brands. It serves customers from diverse industries such as automotive, construction, aircraft, electronics, and transportation. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Components, Fastening Systems, and Distribution and Logistics. The business of the group can be seen across the region of North America, Europe, and Asia.