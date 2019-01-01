QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sidney Federal Savings & Loan Association provides mortgage loan services for Western Nebraska. The company also offers auto loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans and consumer loans.

Sidney Federal Savings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sidney Federal Savings (SFSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sidney Federal Savings (OTCEM: SFSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sidney Federal Savings's (SFSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sidney Federal Savings.

Q

What is the target price for Sidney Federal Savings (SFSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sidney Federal Savings

Q

Current Stock Price for Sidney Federal Savings (SFSA)?

A

The stock price for Sidney Federal Savings (OTCEM: SFSA) is $6.0101 last updated Fri Jul 23 2021 14:07:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sidney Federal Savings (SFSA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sidney Federal Savings.

Q

When is Sidney Federal Savings (OTCEM:SFSA) reporting earnings?

A

Sidney Federal Savings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sidney Federal Savings (SFSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sidney Federal Savings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sidney Federal Savings (SFSA) operate in?

A

Sidney Federal Savings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.