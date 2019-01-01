Safari Corp doing business as New Hope Treatment Centers Inc. provides behavioral health care services to emotionally disturbed children and adolescents, and their families in the United States. It offers psychiatric residential treatment services that include specialized programs for offensive/compulsive sexual behaviors and general psychiatric disorders. The company also provides medically-managed and multi-disciplinary assessment services; and evaluation and treatment for children and young adults. It offers its residential treatment services with a bio-psychosocial therapeutic orientation.