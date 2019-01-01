QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
3.66/0.93%
52 Wk
330 - 467.23
Mkt Cap
13.3B
Payout Ratio
3.22
Open
-
P/E
3.72
Shares
33.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sofina SA is a long-term oriented, investment holding company that favors allocating capital to entrepreneurs. The company also provides its investees access to a support network. Sofina only takes minority ownership positions in its long-term holdings with capital from its own balance sheet. Its portfolio holdings constitute the majority of its net asset value and come mostly from Europe. A smaller percentage of its net asset value base comes from investments in venture capital and private equity funds, mostly in the United States and in Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sofina Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sofina (SFNXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sofina (OTCPK: SFNXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sofina's (SFNXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sofina.

Q

What is the target price for Sofina (SFNXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sofina

Q

Current Stock Price for Sofina (SFNXF)?

A

The stock price for Sofina (OTCPK: SFNXF) is $393.79 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sofina (SFNXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sofina.

Q

When is Sofina (OTCPK:SFNXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sofina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sofina (SFNXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sofina.

Q

What sector and industry does Sofina (SFNXF) operate in?

A

Sofina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.