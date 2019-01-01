Sofina SA is a long-term oriented, investment holding company that favors allocating capital to entrepreneurs. The company also provides its investees access to a support network. Sofina only takes minority ownership positions in its long-term holdings with capital from its own balance sheet. Its portfolio holdings constitute the majority of its net asset value and come mostly from Europe. A smaller percentage of its net asset value base comes from investments in venture capital and private equity funds, mostly in the United States and in Asia.