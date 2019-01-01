QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sports Field Holdings Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the design, engineering, and construction of athletic fields, facilities and sports complexes and the sale of customized synthetic turf products and synthetic track systems. Majority of the company's revenues are generated from synthetic turf surfacing products and systems sales. Geographically the activities are carried out through the region of New York, United States.

Sports Field Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sports Field Hldgs (SFHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sports Field Hldgs (OTCEM: SFHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sports Field Hldgs's (SFHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sports Field Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Sports Field Hldgs (SFHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sports Field Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Sports Field Hldgs (SFHI)?

A

The stock price for Sports Field Hldgs (OTCEM: SFHI) is $0.0011 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 19:28:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sports Field Hldgs (SFHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sports Field Hldgs.

Q

When is Sports Field Hldgs (OTCEM:SFHI) reporting earnings?

A

Sports Field Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sports Field Hldgs (SFHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sports Field Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Sports Field Hldgs (SFHI) operate in?

A

Sports Field Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.