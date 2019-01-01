ñol

Hui Ying Financial Hldgs
(OTCEM:SFHD)
2.00
00
Last update: 2:11PM
15 minutes delayed

Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (OTC:SFHD), Dividends

Hui Ying Financial Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hui Ying Financial Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Hui Ying Financial Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (OTCEM:SFHD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs.

