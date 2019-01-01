QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hui Ying Financial Holdings Corp is an Internet financial information service platform. The platform provides innovative financial services to China's real economy through high-tech means. Its platform includes cloud computing and big data, enabling many small and medium-sized micro-enterprises, Investment institutions and individuals to obtain professional, efficient and convenient investment and financing information services.

Hui Ying Financial Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (OTCEM: SFHD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hui Ying Financial Hldgs's (SFHD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD)?

A

The stock price for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (OTCEM: SFHD) is $2 last updated Fri Jul 29 2016 18:11:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs.

Q

When is Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (OTCEM:SFHD) reporting earnings?

A

Hui Ying Financial Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hui Ying Financial Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Hui Ying Financial Hldgs (SFHD) operate in?

A

Hui Ying Financial Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.