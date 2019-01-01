QQQ
Peugeot Invest is an investment company. It holds interests in several industrial companies; however, PSA Peugot Citroen group is its main asset. The group invests in other opportunities for diversification purposes. Traditionally, the company seeks to be a long-term minority shareholder and invest in companies with similar characteristics. Portfolio companies tend to be family-owned and among the leading players in their industry. Other investments include private equity funds that FFP makes co-investments alongside. For companies within its portfolio, the company takes a seat on the board of directors or supervisory boards to take on an active role within the investee.

Peugeot Invest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peugeot Invest (SFFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peugeot Invest (OTCPK: SFFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peugeot Invest's (SFFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peugeot Invest.

Q

What is the target price for Peugeot Invest (SFFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peugeot Invest

Q

Current Stock Price for Peugeot Invest (SFFFF)?

A

The stock price for Peugeot Invest (OTCPK: SFFFF) is $138.4 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 14:36:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peugeot Invest (SFFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peugeot Invest.

Q

When is Peugeot Invest (OTCPK:SFFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Peugeot Invest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peugeot Invest (SFFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peugeot Invest.

Q

What sector and industry does Peugeot Invest (SFFFF) operate in?

A

Peugeot Invest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.