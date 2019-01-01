Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Safe-T Gr
Safe-T Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ: SFET) was reported by Dawson James on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting SFET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1076.47% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ: SFET) was provided by Dawson James, and Safe-T Gr initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Safe-T Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Safe-T Gr was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Safe-T Gr (SFET) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Safe-T Gr (SFET) is trading at is $0.51, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
