Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Safeguard Scientifics using advanced sorting and filters.
Safeguard Scientifics Questions & Answers
When is Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) reporting earnings?
Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.43, which missed the estimate of $-0.72.
What were Safeguard Scientifics’s (NYSE:SFE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.