Safeguard Scientifics
(NYSE:SFE)
4.2647
0.0447[1.06%]
Last update: 10:11AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.26 - 4.26
52 Week High/Low3.32 - 8.98
Open / Close4.2 / -
Float / Outstanding15.2M / 16.4M
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 35.9K
Mkt Cap70M
P/E35.17
50d Avg. Price4.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.4
Total Float15.2M

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE), Dividends

Safeguard Scientifics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Safeguard Scientifics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 23, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Safeguard Scientifics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safeguard Scientifics. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on December 30, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safeguard Scientifics (SFE). The last dividend payout was on December 30, 2019 and was $1.00

Q
How much per share is the next Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Safeguard Scientifics (SFE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.00 on December 30, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)?
A

Safeguard Scientifics has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) was $1.00 and was paid out next on December 30, 2019.

