Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics
The latest price target for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) was reported by First Analysis on July 27, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SFE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) was provided by First Analysis, and Safeguard Scientifics downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Safeguard Scientifics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Safeguard Scientifics was filed on July 27, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 27, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $0.00. The current price Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) is trading at is $4.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
