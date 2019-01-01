QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.55 - 2.08
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spark Infrastructure owns 49% interests in three electricity distribution companies: Powercor, servicing western suburbs of Melbourne; CitiPower, servicing Melbourne's inner suburbs and central business district; and SA Power Networks, servicing South Australia. Powercor and CitiPower are collectively known as Victoria Power Networks. It also owns 15% of TransGrid, the main electricity transmission network in New South Wales. The assets are heavily regulated, falling under the purview of the Australian Energy Regulator.

Spark Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spark Infrastructure (SFDPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spark Infrastructure (OTC: SFDPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spark Infrastructure's (SFDPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spark Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Spark Infrastructure (SFDPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spark Infrastructure

Q

Current Stock Price for Spark Infrastructure (SFDPF)?

A

The stock price for Spark Infrastructure (OTC: SFDPF) is $2.06 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 16:45:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spark Infrastructure (SFDPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spark Infrastructure.

Q

When is Spark Infrastructure (OTC:SFDPF) reporting earnings?

A

Spark Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spark Infrastructure (SFDPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spark Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Spark Infrastructure (SFDPF) operate in?

A

Spark Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.