Spark Infrastructure owns 49% interests in three electricity distribution companies: Powercor, servicing western suburbs of Melbourne; CitiPower, servicing Melbourne's inner suburbs and central business district; and SA Power Networks, servicing South Australia. Powercor and CitiPower are collectively known as Victoria Power Networks. It also owns 15% of TransGrid, the main electricity transmission network in New South Wales. The assets are heavily regulated, falling under the purview of the Australian Energy Regulator.