|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Spark Infrastructure (OTC: SFDPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Spark Infrastructure.
There is no analysis for Spark Infrastructure
The stock price for Spark Infrastructure (OTC: SFDPF) is $2.06 last updated Thu Nov 11 2021 16:45:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Spark Infrastructure.
Spark Infrastructure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Spark Infrastructure.
Spark Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.