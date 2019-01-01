|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Seafco (OTCPK: SFCCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Seafco.
There is no analysis for Seafco
The stock price for Seafco (OTCPK: SFCCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Seafco.
Seafco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Seafco.
Seafco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.