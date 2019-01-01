QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
739.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Seafco PCL is a Thailand-based company engaged in the business of contractual construction work. Its services include bored piling, diaphragm walling, barrette piling, substructure works, civil construction, ground improvement and ancillary services. Its diaphragm walls are used for deep basements, underpass tunnels, cut and cover tunnels. Geographically, the firm caters its services to the domestic and overseas market.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seafco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seafco (SFCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seafco (OTCPK: SFCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seafco's (SFCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seafco.

Q

What is the target price for Seafco (SFCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seafco

Q

Current Stock Price for Seafco (SFCCF)?

A

The stock price for Seafco (OTCPK: SFCCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seafco (SFCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seafco.

Q

When is Seafco (OTCPK:SFCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Seafco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seafco (SFCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seafco.

Q

What sector and industry does Seafco (SFCCF) operate in?

A

Seafco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.