Seafco PCL is a Thailand-based company engaged in the business of contractual construction work. Its services include bored piling, diaphragm walling, barrette piling, substructure works, civil construction, ground improvement and ancillary services. Its diaphragm walls are used for deep basements, underpass tunnels, cut and cover tunnels. Geographically, the firm caters its services to the domestic and overseas market.