Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.55/2.50%
52 Wk
21.28 - 29.7
Mkt Cap
448.9M
Payout Ratio
13.04
Open
-
P/E
16.64
EPS
43.06
Shares
20.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SB Technology Corp. is a Japan-based company engaged in E-business. The company offers ICT services including data analytics, security solutions, cloud solutions, IT infrastructure solutions, and E-commerce services. It is also involved in planning, design, development, and operation of IT systems, mobile apps and IoT apps through its system integration services.

Analyst Ratings

SB Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SB Technology (SFBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SB Technology (OTCPK: SFBTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SB Technology's (SFBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SB Technology.

Q

What is the target price for SB Technology (SFBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SB Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for SB Technology (SFBTF)?

A

The stock price for SB Technology (OTCPK: SFBTF) is $22.18 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:06:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SB Technology (SFBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SB Technology.

Q

When is SB Technology (OTCPK:SFBTF) reporting earnings?

A

SB Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SB Technology (SFBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SB Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does SB Technology (SFBTF) operate in?

A

SB Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.