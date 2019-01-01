QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
SFSB Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of attracting deposits and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in residential real estate & commercial mortgage loans.

SFSB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SFSB (SFBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SFSB (OTCEM: SFBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SFSB's (SFBI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SFSB.

Q

What is the target price for SFSB (SFBI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SFSB

Q

Current Stock Price for SFSB (SFBI)?

A

The stock price for SFSB (OTCEM: SFBI) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 19:51:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SFSB (SFBI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SFSB.

Q

When is SFSB (OTCEM:SFBI) reporting earnings?

A

SFSB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SFSB (SFBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SFSB.

Q

What sector and industry does SFSB (SFBI) operate in?

A

SFSB is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.